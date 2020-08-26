CBS Sports: Jacob Blake Shooting Leads To Milwaukee Bucks Boycott; NBA Postponing All Of Tonight's Playoff GamesAfter reports surfaced that the Celtics and Raptors were having serious discussions about boycotting Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Thursday, on Wednesday the Milwaukee Bucks did not show up on the court for their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks are ready to sit out Game 5 in protest.

Chicago Bears' RB Montgomery Leaves Practice After Injury"He knows how we do things. He bought into it, and again, we're just knocking on wood hoping that he's going to be OK because we really think his future's super bright and we want to have a long career with him."

BMW Championship Preview: Olympia Fields Hosts Second Round Of FedExCup PlayoffsDustin Johnson tops the FedExCup point standings going into the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, with Justin Thomas close behind.

Detroit's Schoop Hits Grand Slam As Cubs LoseJonathan Schoop hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Lucas Giolito Pitches No-Hitter As White Sox Beat Pittsburgh PiratesLucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox pitched the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history Tuesday night.

Bears Practice With 2 KickersCoach Matt Nagy said he plans on carrying two kickers on the roster this year, possibly one on the practice squad.