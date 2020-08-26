CHICAGO (CBS) — As temperatures continue to soar, Chicago officials have opened cooling centers where people can safely get relief from the heat. They’ll be open through Friday, August 28.
The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications is monitoring conditions with the National Weather Service.
In a news release, officials said “during periods of warm weather, the city’s extreme heat emergency response plan is activated when the National Weather Service forecasts the heat index to exceed 105°-110°F for at least two consecutive days.”
The following cooling centers will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street
- Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Avenue
- King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove
- North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Avenue
- South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Avenue
- Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Avenue
Because of COVID-19, officials said the cooling centers used deep cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Cooling centers have been reconfigured, so people can maintain proper social distance.
People using the cooling centers must abide by coronavirus rules to maintain safety precautions. If a person is not wearing a mask, one can be provided.
The city said residents can take advantage of the Chicago Park District splash pads or one of 14 Chicago Public Library locations open on Sunday from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m.