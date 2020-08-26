CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Board of Education meets to vote on its $8.4 billion budget.
It includes funding to keep some Chicago police officers at CPS schools. It’s likely to be a long process, especially when it comes to the subject of funding for the school resource officers, or SROs.
Last year, the board set aside around $33 million to pay for officers to patrol in schools. But after months of objections and protests, the city said it would allow individual schools and local school councils to call their own shots.
Several have voted to opt out of the program, saying money should be spent on more nurses and social workers and not on officers.
The board will vote on a modified contract with police. If approved CPS would pay no more than $12 million in a new agreement.
The board is also setting aside $75 million for costs related to COVID-19, including computers for at-home learning, cleaning supplies and masks for when schools eventually re-open.