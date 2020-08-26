Authorities In Kenosha Search For Gunman Who Shot Three People, Killing Two, During Another Night Of UnrestIn one video on social media, a young man with the rifle can be hard saying “I just killed somebody” as he runs away from the scene after several shots rang out at a car dealership in Kenosha.

Eliza Wasni Gets 27 Years In Prison For 2017 Murder Of Uber Driver Grant NelsonEliza Wasni, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced Monday by Cook County Judge Timothy Chambers, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Only Native American On Federal Death Row Set To Be ExecutedIf Lezmond Mitchell is put to death on schedule and becomes the fourth federal inmate executed this year, the federal government under the pro-death penalty president will have carried out more executions in 2020 than in the previous 56 years combined.

McDonald's Internal Investigation Of Misconduct Extends Beyond Ousted CEO Steve EasterbrookMcDonald's board of directors has hired an outside law firm as part of a probe into its human resources department to determine if former CEO Steve Easterbrook, who exited abruptly in November, covered up misconduct for others in that department.