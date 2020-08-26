KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — Some of the clearest pictures of what happened overnight Tuesday in Kenosha come from a freelance photojournalist, a veteran of 30 year on the streets. His name is Joe Shuman, and he talked with CBS 2’s Jim Williams.
RELATED: Kenosha Shooting: Video Shows Suspected Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse Being Allowed To Leave Scene | Kenosha Shooting: 17-Year-Old Kyle Rittenhouse Arrested In Connection With Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 1 Wounded
“I’ve been to a lot of shootings in Chicago,” he said. “Pretty much aftermath. Seeing, pretty much, people getting loaded in the ambulance. I’ve never actually photographed an actual shooting as it was going on. So, at the time, I’ve been doing this for so long, it was kind of a natural reaction to bring it up, to bring the camera up and just start shooting as I needed to and finish up with the rest of the stuff that was going on. I don’t even remember pressing the record button. I actually talked to this person who did the shooting, probably about an hour before shooting happened. Talking to him I felt a little unease that he was actually carrying a weapon on the street.”
Shuman said he will not worry about his safety on the streets Wednesday night after what he has seen the previous three nights.
“No, you know, I have a job to do, to tell the story that’s going on. I think that’s really important,” he said.
However, he will have on his protective vest in Kenosha.