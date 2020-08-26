CHICAGO (CBS)– Confrontations between protesters and police continued in Kenosha Tuesday night, two days after police shot Jacob Blake, 29 in the back, seriously wounding him.
Wednesday morning, police reported a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday night amid the unrest.
5:55 a.m.
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live in Kenosha. She said fences are now blocking off the Kenosha County Courthouse.
We saw these concrete blocks and trucks blocking off other entrances to the city. Lots of debris and graffiti as well.
Things are basically quiet right now, but it’s hard to miss the signs that point to chaos last night. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/UeuSwB6nZY
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) August 26, 2020
4:20 a.m.
Police reported two people died and another was injured in shooting around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Kenosha Police, along with assisting agencies, responded to the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road for reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims.
The third victim was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Video shows a man shooting into a crowd near the protests.
This is a developing story.