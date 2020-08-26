DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Jacob Blake, Kenosha, Kenosha Police, Kenosha Protests

CHICAGO (CBS)–  Confrontations between protesters and police continued in Kenosha Tuesday night, two days after police shot Jacob Blake, 29 in the back, seriously wounding him.

Wednesday morning, police reported a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday night amid the unrest.

5:55 a.m.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live in Kenosha. She said fences are now blocking off the Kenosha County Courthouse.

4:20 a.m.

Police reported two people died and another was injured in shooting around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Kenosha Police, along with assisting agencies, responded to the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road for reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims.

The third victim was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Video shows a man shooting into a crowd near the protests.

This is a developing story. 