KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — Kenosha police were under pressure Wednesday to stop the violence going on amid unrest in the city.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, new rules have been announced. The curfew has been set an hour earlier to 7 p.m. for Wednesday night to give police the advantage of daylight.

Meanwhile, a barrier fence went up on Tuesday night to help protect the Kenosha County courthouse and police department complex, and also to protect people’s lives.

After three straight nights of violence, looting, and clashes with police, 500 more Wisconsin National Guard members will roll into town on Wednesday.

This comes after two people were killed and a third was injured in a shooting during unrest overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, has been charged with murder.

“My condolences go out,” said Wisconsin National Guard Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp. “It’s a tragedy that happened last night, and our role is expanding. Based on the requests of the authorities, as we move more, you’ll see more National Guardsmen.”

Meanwhile, a 7 p.m. curfew is now the law.

“We’re going to be very assertive in taking these people,” said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. “If you don’t follow curfew, we’re going to do our best to take you into custody for that violation.”

The barricade installed Tuesday is not just to protect officers and property.

“The fence around the buildings – what it actually allows us to do, because this building holds inmates, if somehow the structure got caught on fire, we can’t move these people that quickly to get people to a safe spot,” said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. “We have to protect the inmates.”

De Mar asked: “That you aren’t going to sit back, that you aren’t going to allow the city to burn, that you aren’t going to allow violence to happen, but it has happened the past two nights. Why should people in Kenosha believe you?”

“I hope that they are intelligent enough to understand that there are so many things we can do. There are only so many resources available regardless,” said Kenosha police Chief Daniel Miskinis. “So whether I’m a portion of the media with too many request, a police chief, or a public works employee, you can only get so much done with resources at hand.”

As for the shooting investigation into Jacob Blake – who was left paralyzed when he was shot by police on Sunday – Miskinis said: “I don’t have details to share because of the way the system works. We’re not hiding behind what has been referred to by some across this nation as a blue line of silence. It doesn’t exist.”

Blake’s attorney is also searching for facts from police.

“It really ought not take 72 hours to justify what we saw in that video,” said attorney Patrick Salvi Jr.

During the days, it has been quiet in Kenosha. It is when the curfew kicks in that things begin to flare up.

City and state leaders assured residents that Wednesday night will be different.