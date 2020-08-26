OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (CBS) — Tiger Woods and the rest of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup are back in the Chicago area for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.
Woods currently sits 57th in points and likely needs a top-four finish to get into the top 30 and advance to the tour championship.
He is expecting a tough setup on a course that hosted the US Open back in 2003.
“This is a big week for me. I’m looking forward to getting out there and playing; competing. This golf course is set up more like the US Open than a regular tournament, but this is the playoffs. It’s supposed to be hard,” Woods said. “It’s supposed to be really hot the next few days and maybe break Friday night, so until then, it’s going to be a very, very difficult golf course.”
Of course, there will be no fans at the golf course, as has been the case since the PGA Tour returned.