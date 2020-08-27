CHICAGO (CBS)– Kingston Mines, the legendary blues bar, is at risk of closing permanently.
It’s one of the oldest blues bars in Chicago. The bar has hosted some of the top blues players including Koko Taylor.
The bars’ doors have been shut for months during the pandemic. Now, the owners are asking for community support and money.
Its owners hope a gofundme page will keep the music playing. So far, they’ve raised more than $25,000.
They’re hoping to open Labor Day with capacity limits.
You can also help by ordering food or alcohol for delivery or pickup.