CHICAGO (CBS) — With all of the heat and steam in place in the Chicago area, it won’t take much for isolated, gusty storms to develop on Thursday.
The storm threat lasts through sunset. There is the chance that a few storms could turn severe, with damaging winds and quarter-size hail being the main threats.
There’s also a minimal risk of an isolated tornado to the far north, especially near the Wisconsin state line.
Dew points are soaring into the 70s, and temperatures have hit the 90s just about everywhere.
With winds coming out of the southwest, there’s no cooling on the lakefront either.
The weather will remain unsettled into Friday until the cold front clears the area. As it comes through, our biggest threat for severe weather will be Friday late day through sunset.
Then it will be cooler and less humid for the weekend.