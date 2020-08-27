DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Building heat and humidity combine to a “feels like” temperature of 100 degrees Friday afternoon.

The normal high is 81.

We expect highs around 93 Friday with a gusty, warm southwest wind. With all the heat and humidity available, it wouldn’t take much to touch off storms during the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has our northwest areas under an “enhanced” risk for severe weather – a 3 on a scale of 1-5. The yellow shaded areas are a “slight” risk – level 2.

Most of the organized storm threat will be in the evening ahead of the main cold front. Once it passes, the weekend will be dry and pleasant with seasonable temps.

