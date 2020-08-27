KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — Protests remained peaceful in Kenosha for a second night Thursday, and on Friday morning, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse will appear in court in Lake County, Illinois.

He is facing charges of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during unrest in the streets of Kenosha late Tuesday night.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, one of those victims was remembered Thursday as a hero who tried stopping the shooter.

Anthony Huber’s friends and girlfriend, Hannah Gittings, got together Thursday at a skate park – one of the places he loved most.

“It is just a true testament to like what kind of person he was,” Gittings said.

Huber was holding a skateboard Tuesday as he chased Rittenhouse down the street.

New charging documents said the 17-year-old was running after he already shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36.

“He pushed me out of the way and ran off after him because he was not going to let anybody get taken down by some a**hole with an AR,” Gittings said.

Huber tried grabbing the rifle and hit Rittenhouse with his skateboard.

But a shot went off, hitting Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, in the chest. Huber died of the wound.

After shooting Huber, shot Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis in the arm, prosecutors said.

“I would like to disinvite all those people that are running around with long guns,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said at a news conference earlier Thursday.

Evers and Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spoke from Kenosha.

“What do you think is going to happen if you have an agitated man with a long gun walking down the streets, thinking that he’s some sort of peacekeeper?” Barnes said.

Rittenhouse was of dozens who showed up armed, saying they were ready to protect businesses and buildings from looting and destruction.

The chaos erupted in the days following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police. He was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

“He will pay for what he f***ing did – coming out here wanting to play shooter and killing innocent people and ripping away the most promising future of 26-year old man,” Gittings said. “He will pay. He will pay.”

Following the extradition hearing Friday morning in Illinois, Rittenhouse will be brought to Kenosha County face to those charges.