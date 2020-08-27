CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — A couple hundred protesters marched through the streets of Kenosha overnight, chanting the name of Jacob Blake – the Black man shot in the back by police on Sunday – and expressing their anger loudly but peacefully.

11:30 a.m.

Rev. Jesse Jackson joined NAACP leader to address the shooting in Kenosha.

“We must have the justice,” Jackson said. “Police are not above the law. We must protest until the three of them (police) have been indicted and convicted.” Jackson is referring to the officer who shot Jacob Blake along with the two other officers at the scene during the shooting.

11:15 a.m.

Around 8 a.m., crews came out to clean and remove one of the trucks that was partly burned during an earlier protest. It appears the goal is to add more concrete blocks in its place.

Crews had to first replace the truck’s tires before they could begin the removal process.

Several people were also out cleaning graffiti from several buildings in Kenosha.

Several priests also showed up near the courthouse where most protests have taken place, to pray and ask for peace in Kenosha.

9:50 a.m.

Wednesday night’s protests were much calmer than those that filled the streets in Kenosha earlier this week. As of early Thursday, there were no groups patrolling with long guns as there were during previous nights of protests of Blake’s shooting. Protesters also stayed away from a courthouse that had been the site of standoffs with law enforcement.

The latest protests came on the heels of a shooting Tuesday night that left two people dead and one wounded. The shooter has been identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois.

He went to Kenosha on Tuesday, armed with a rifle. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said it’s possible Rittenhouse was part of an armed group that asked his office to deputize them earlier Tuesday night to help protect property in Kenosha, something Beth refused to do.

Rittenhouse was arrested in Antioch on Wednesday, after authorities in Kenosha issued an arrest warrant for first-degree intentional homicide.

An extradition hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Wednesday night, Protesters marched past the intersection where two people were shot Tuesday night, stopping to gather around the spot where one person was shot, and to pray and lay flowers. Daijon Spann said he decided to join the demonstration because one of those killed the night before was a friend.

In the wake of the killings, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized the deployment of 500 members of the National Guard to Kenosha, doubling the number of troops in the city of 100,000 midway between Milwaukee and Chicago. The governor’s office said he is working with other states to bring in additional National Guard members and law officers.

Meantime, a 7 p.m. curfew in Kenosha is expected to last until Sunday, though protesters have repeatedly ignored it.

