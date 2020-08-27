Bears Running Back David Montgomery Reportedly Out 2-4 WeeksMontgomery's injury, a strained groin, comes as good news for the Bears amidst initial fears of knee ligament damage.

'A Great Way For Players To Capitalize On Name Once Collegiate Career Is Over': Chicago Native Charles Matthews On Founding Of The Players TrunkThe former Kentucky and Michigan standout has co-founded a company that helps former college athletes sell their team issued gear to fans.

As Sports Games Are Canceled In Protest, Chicago Sky Coach James Wade Has Strong Words About Jacob Blake ShootingAll three NBA playoff games were postponed, along with the entire WNBA slate and most of the MLS schedule in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha and police violence.

Cubs Lose To Tigers, Heyward Sits Out Amid Player BoycottsNiko Goodrum hit a two-run double to cap Detroit's five-run sixth inning, and the Tigers held on for a victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Tiger Woods In Chicago Area For BMW Championship At Olympia FieldsTiger Woods and the rest of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup are back in the Chicago area for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.

Chicago Bears' RB Montgomery Leaves Practice After Injury"He knows how we do things. He bought into it, and again, we're just knocking on wood hoping that he's going to be OK because we really think his future's super bright and we want to have a long career with him."