CHICAGO (CBS) — The state’s health department reports a decrease in new coronavirus cases, with 1,707 reported along with 24 confirmed deaths.
As it stands, the Illinois Department of Public Health has recorded 227,334 COVID-19 cases, including 7,977 deaths. On Wednesday, the number of new cases was higher, with 2,157 reported coronavirus cases.
The list below shows where the most recent deaths have occurred.
– Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s
– DuPage County: 1 male 70s
– Hancock County: 1 female 80s
– Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
– Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
– LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
– Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
– St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s
– Whiteside County: 1 female 70s
– Will County: 1 male 60s
– Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
Illinois’ positivity rate is currently at 4.1%