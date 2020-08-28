DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area faces a slight threat of severe storms this afternoon and evening until a cold front clears the area tonight.

With temperatures in the low 90s, and dew points soaring to the 70s, it feels more like the upper 90s this afternoon.

Gusty storms already have moved through parts of the area, mostly to the south and east, in Kankakee into northwest Indiana.

A slight risk of severe storms will stay through tonight, when a cold front should clear the area, and temperatures should plummet to around 68 overnight.

This weekend will bring a huge change, with a gusty and dry northwest flow bringing low humidity and lots of sun, with highs in the upper 70s.

A beach hazards statement is in effect for Saturday for beaches in Indiana due to the gusty winds, which could create waves of up to 8 feet, and dangerous currents under the surface.

