CHICAGO (CBS) — With more protests planned for this weekend, Chicago’s top cop promises police will keep the city safe for everyone.
CPD Superintendent David brown said the city will follow Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s five-point plan which includes enhanced technology with data and analytics, stronger community partnerships and robust legal action.
Brown also mentioned to Thursday night’s safety drill in the central business district, saying those drills will help strengthen structures that are subject to “caravaning.”
He also pointed to an “all hands on deck” approach. with officers working more overtime as it gets closer to the Labor Day weekend.