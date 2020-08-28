CHICAGO (CBS) — A former military veteran tried to save one of the shooting victims in Kenosha in his final moments but says there was nothing she could do to save him.

“I tried so hard to bring him back,” said Carol Badoni of her attempts to save Anthony Huber. “I’m sorry. I feel like maybe I didn’t do enough. I don’t understand how a 17-year-old gets their hands on an assault rifle to begin with.”

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, was armed with a long range gun and is accused of killing Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum.

“Bang, bang, bang! Everyone started heading the other direction,” Badoni said.

But she went towards those shots and tried using her Army training to save Huber.

“I did not feel a pulse at that time,” she said. “His eyes were rolled up in his head. He was not breathing whatsoever. I started doing CPR, so I pushed and pushed and pushed.”

It was too late. Huber was 26.

The Antioch teen was set to be in court for a virtual extradition hearing in Illinois, but he waived his right to appear.

The chaos that unfolded in the streets was a charged response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back by a Kenosha police officer.

Peaceful protests were held Friday night in Blake’s name.

Blake’s father said since the shooting that left him paralyzed, his son had been handcuffed to the hospital bed until late Friday afternoon.

“He’s being guarded because he’s under arrest. It was for an outstanding warrant for third degree sexual assault,” said Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis.

Blake’s attorney confirmed charges are pending in connection with a July criminal complaint accusing him of sexual assault and third degree sexual assault and domestic abuse at the same address where he was shot by police.

Badoni couldn’t save Huber, but his girlfriend embraced her with love in a time of loss.

“Thank you so much for not leaving him,” she said. “He was not alone. Seriously, thank you so much for telling me.”