CHICAGO (CBS)– The Wisconsin Department Of Justice released the names of two other Kenosha police officers who were involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Wisconsin State Attorney General Josh Kaul on Wednesday identified the Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake as Rusten Sheskey. The report released Friday states “no other officer fired their weapon.”

Friday morning, the DOJ released a statement detailing the shooting incident and identified the two other Kenosha officers involved as Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek. Officials said the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The report said officers were dispatched to a residence after a woman reported her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises. The DOJ said during the incident, officers tried to arrest Blake and Sheskey first deployed a taser.

“Kenosha Police Officer Vincent Arenas also deployed his taser, however that taser was also not successful in stopping Mr. Blake,” The Wisconsin DOJ said in a written statement.

Officials said Blake walked around the vehicle, opened a side door when Sheskey shot Blake while holding onto his shirt.

“Also present was Kenosha Police Officer Brittany Meronek who joined Kenosha Police Department in January of this year.”

The DOJ said Arenas has served with department since February 2019.

“All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation,” the report stated. “The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.”

Meanwhile, a criminal complaint against Jacob Rittenhouse — the 17-year-old suspected of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third in Kenosha — was released late Thursday.

Rittenhouse is expected to appear in court virtually at 9 a.m. on Friday for an extradition hearing.

A criminal complaint has been issued against Kyle Rittenhouse, 17. He was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life sentence, one count of first-degree reckless homicide, which carries a prison sentence of up to 760 years, and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

This is a developing story.