Illinois Poverty Numbers Will Rise Amid Pandemic Due To Handling Of Unemployment Claims, University Of Chicago Professor SaysPoverty numbers will go up here, not just because of the pandemic but also because of the way the State of Illinois has handled unemployment and paying out claims, according to a professor at the University of Chicago.

Northwestern First And Second Year Students To Do Virtual Learning For Fall; Notre Dame To Resume ClassesTo help curb the spread of COVID-19 on campus, first and second year students at Northwestern will do virtual learning for the fall.

McHenry Deputy Under Investigation For Apparent Chokehold; Turned In By Other Law Enforcement“He called me a b****. Choked me, dangled me by my neck, dragged me to where he wanted me to be and then threw me on the ground. I really thought I might die by his hands that day,” Andrea Nielsen said.

'I Tried So Hard To Bring Him Back': Woman Who Tried To Save Kenosha Shooting VictimA former military veteran tried to save one of the shooting victims in Kenosha in his final moments but says there was nothing she could do to save him.