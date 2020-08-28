CHICAGO (CBS) — To help curb the spread of COVID-19 on campus, first and second year students at Northwestern will do virtual learning for the fall. It comes with a 10% tuition reduction, according to the Daily Northwestern.
All sorority and fraternity houses will be closed until winter quarter.
Classes begin September 16.
The University of Notre Dame will resume in-person learning on Wednesday. Just over two weeks ago the student body started in-person classes. Days later there was a spike in COVID-19 cases, so they switched to online classes.