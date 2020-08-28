White Sox Acquire Outfielder Jarrod Dyson In Trade With Pirates; Activate Nick Madrigal From Injured ListDyson, 36, has gotten off to a slow start at the plate during his part-time role in Pittsburgh, but offers excellent defense and elite baserunning.

Chicago Bears Cancel Thursday Practice, Amid National Sports Protests Of Kenosha Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake"In the wake of what has taken place in our backyard of Kenosha over the last couple of days, we as a team have a lot on our mind today," the Bears said in a statement.

Cubs' Jason Heyward Says He Decided To Sit Out Wednesday's Game After Jacob Blake Shooting, But Urged Rest Of Team To PlayWhile three Major League Baseball games were postponed Wednesday as players reacted to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, the Cubs went ahead with their game against the Detroit Tigers – but without outfielder Jason Heyward.

Bears Running Back David Montgomery Reportedly Out 2-4 WeeksMontgomery's injury, a strained groin, comes as good news for the Bears amidst initial fears of knee ligament damage.

'A Great Way For Players To Capitalize On Name Once Collegiate Career Is Over': Chicago Native Charles Matthews On Founding Of The Players TrunkThe former Kentucky and Michigan standout has co-founded a company that helps former college athletes sell their team issued gear to fans.

As Sports Games Are Canceled In Protest, Chicago Sky Coach James Wade Has Strong Words About Jacob Blake ShootingAll three NBA playoff games were postponed, along with the entire WNBA slate and most of the MLS schedule in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha and police violence.