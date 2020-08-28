CHICAGO (CBS) — Blakely is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
She is a three-year-old collie mix who loves to be outside and explore. She’s a super smart pup that enjoys showing off tricks for her favorite people.
Blakely is energetic and will do well with the companion that matches her high energy. She would also do best in a home with a backyard and with children over the age of 12.
Blakely, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through its virtual adoption process.
PAWS Chicago will waive adoption fees through Saturday for dogs and cats like Blakely who have been overlooked finding their forever homes.
You can visit PAWS Chicago website to meet the eligible animals and learn more about the virtual adoption process.
