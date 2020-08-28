CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was pulled out from the rubble Friday afternoon, after a garage collapsed in Lakeview.
The incident happened on the 3200 block of North Wilton Avenue. The man was trapped for about an hour before Chicago firefighters were able to free him and load him into an ambulance.
It was not immediately clear what caused the garage to collapse.
A neighbor said work had been going on at the garage for months. He heard a large crash Friday afternoon, and then someone screaming. The neighbor said it appeared the foundation for the garage caved in.