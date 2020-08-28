DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — It was 65 years ago today that a Black Chicago teen was brutally murdered in Mississippi.

In 1955, 14-year-old Emmett Till was accused of whistling at a white woman at a grocery store while visiting family.

Days later, a group of white men tortured him repeatedly and murdered him. Six decades later, the woman who made the claims admitted they were false.

Emmett Till’s murder is considered a major catalyst of the modern civil rights movement.

On Friday, activists will stand on a Dan Ryan overpass in honor of Emmett Till.

The organization Purpose Over Pain and members of Saint Sabina Church said 65 years after Till’s death, Black men are still killed because of the color of their skin.

At 4:00 Friday afternoon, they’ll hold signs reading ‘Stop Killing Us’ on the Dan Ryan overpass at 76th Street.

 