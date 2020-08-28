CHICAGO (CBS) — The surging Chicago White Sox bolstered their outfield depth on Friday, acquiring Jarrod Dyson from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for international signing bonus pool money. The team also recalled top prospect Nick Madrigal from the injured list, after he injured his shoulder more than three weeks ago.

Dyson, 36, has gotten off to a slow start at the plate during his part-time role in Pittsburgh. But over his last 10 games, Dyson is hitting .250 with two RBI and two steals in 24 at-bats. Dyson signed a one-year, $2 million deal to join the Pirates this offseason. He has $333,000 remaining of his prorated $720,000 salary.

With the White Sox, Dyson will likely become the club’s off the bench outfielder (behind Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Nomar Marzara, Adam Engel) and he’ll be utilized as a base running replacement.

Dyson has appeared in 20 games with the Pirates this year, batting .157 with five RBI, five runs scored, and four stolen bases.

His career slash line is only .245/.317/.334, with 76 doubles, 36 triples, 21 home runs, 175 RBI, 366 runs scored and 254 stolen bases over 11 major-league seasons with Kansas City (2010-16), Seattle (2017), Arizona (2018-19) and the Pirates (2020).

The White Sox — who have won 9 of their last 10 games, and lead the American League in team batting average, home runs, slugging percentage, OPS, hits, and total bases — likely traded for Dyson because he remains an excellent defender and he’s an elite baserunner, giving them another option for a late-inning pinch runner, or a defensive replacement for Jimenez or Mazara.

Dyson leads all active players with a career 85.2% stolen-base success rate (254 for 298), and ranks sixth in overall steals. He has stolen 25 or more bases seven times in his career, including a career-best 36 with the Royals in 2014.

Meantime, the White Sox also reinstated Madrigal from the 10-day injured list, and optioned catcher Zack Collins to the Schaumburg training facility. Madrigal suffered a separated shoulder against the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 4 while sliding into third base.

Madrigal, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft, is batting .294 (5-17) with two runs scored and one RBI over five games this season, his major league debut.

Collins, 25, is 1-16 (.063) with one double, two walks and one run scored over nine games this season.

The White Sox also designated outfielder Nicky Delmonico for assignment, and optioned outfielder Luis González to the Schaumburg training facility.

Delmonico, 28, is batting .150 (3-20) with three RBI over six games this season. González, 24, has appeared in three games with the White Sox this season, going 0-1 with one run scored.