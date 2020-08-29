CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front came through the Chicago area Friday night, bringing isolated storms with it, and the passage of that front leaves the area with cooler and less humid conditions.
A mostly sunny weekend is ahead with seasonable temperatures Saturday and a bit cooler than normal on Sunday. The typical high is 80 at the end of August. Saturday’s high will be 80 degrees. Sunday’s high will be 78 degrees.
There will be dangerous swimming conditions due to high waves through Saturday night along the Cook County shore and through Sunday night on the Indiana shore of Lake Michigan.
Forecast:
Saturday – Mostly sunny. 80
Saturday night – Mostly clear. 60
Sunday- Mostly sunny. 78