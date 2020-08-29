CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday announced 1,880 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including an additional 11 confirmed deaths.
“Today is a solemn day in Illinois as we’ve now lost 8,000 lives to COVID-19,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “As we mourn the family, friends and neighbors who have been taken too soon, let’s do our part to prevent more senseless tragedy. Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. Every action counts.”
The deaths reported Saturday are as follows:
- Cook County: 1 male 60s
- Jackson County: 1 male 70s
- Jersey County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 50s
- Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
- Richland County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
This brings the total number of cases in the state to 231,363 and the total number of deaths to 8,008, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,784 tests, bringing the total to 3,973,089. The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 4.0%.
As of Friday night 1,563 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 349 were in the ICU and 134 were on ventilators.