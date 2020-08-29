CHICAGO (CBS) — A Glen Ellyn man has is facing charges after police say he stalked at least two women both through Instagram and in person before breaking into one of the women’s vehicles at least twice.
Charles M. Villasenor II, 24, is charged with three counts of burglary without causing damage and one count of stalking which caused a victim to fear for her safety.
The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office got a report on Monday that someone was stalking women both in person and by creating fake Instagram profiles.
Villasenor, a grocery clerk, was arrested Friday after detectives executed a search warrant related to the investigation. Police say in February he burglarized two vehicles, one in Glen Ellyn and one in Carol Stream. He is also accused of burglarizing a second vehicle at the same Carol Stream address in the first week of August.
According to the charges, he is accused of engaging in threatening and stalking behavior against a Carol Stream woman from Nov. 1, 2019 until his arrest, police said.