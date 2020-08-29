Grandal's Walkoff Home Run Moves White Sox Into 3-Way Tie For AL Central LeadYasmani Grandal hit his third career game-ending home run in the ninth after a defensive miscue as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Friday night.

Cubs' 9th Inning Rally Against Reds Falls Short In 3rd Straight LossWillson Contreras and Jason Heyward homered in the ninth, but Raisel Iglesias got two outs for his fourth save.

NBA Players Hit The Court Saturday And The League To Expand Voting Opportunities For 2020 General ElectionCOVID-19 is keeping fans out of NBA arenas, but soon you may be allowed in for a different reason.

White Sox Acquire Outfielder Jarrod Dyson In Trade With Pirates; Activate Nick Madrigal From Injured ListDyson, 36, has gotten off to a slow start at the plate during his part-time role in Pittsburgh, but offers excellent defense and elite baserunning.

Chicago Bears Cancel Thursday Practice, Amid National Sports Protests Of Kenosha Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake"In the wake of what has taken place in our backyard of Kenosha over the last couple of days, we as a team have a lot on our mind today," the Bears said in a statement.

Cubs' Jason Heyward Says He Decided To Sit Out Wednesday's Game After Jacob Blake Shooting, But Urged Rest Of Team To PlayWhile three Major League Baseball games were postponed Wednesday as players reacted to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, the Cubs went ahead with their game against the Detroit Tigers – but without outfielder Jason Heyward.