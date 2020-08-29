CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have arrested and charged a man wanted or robbing and attacking an 85-year-old woman in a parking garage near the Magnificent Mile.
Tony Davis, 45, is now facing felony charges stemming from the attack Tuesday morning.
Police say he grabbed the woman’s purse, threw her to the ground and dragged her a few feet before running off.
RELATED: ONLY ON 2: Video Shows 85-Year-Old Woman Being Attacked, Knocked To Ground By Robber In Garage Near Mag Mile
The woman suffered a head injury as a result.
Davis was arrested Friday when he was stopped for violating CTA rules.