CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters in Hyde Park are targeting University of Chicago campus police, calling on the school to disarm officers, disclose the department’s budget, reduce funding by 50%, and ultimately abolish the force by 2022.
Hundreds of protesters, mostly students, marched in the surrounding Hyde Park and Kenwood neighborhoods. Organizers provided masks for those joining the protest.
Student activists want the money that now goes to campus police to be redistributed to help Black and Brown communities through well-funded cultural centers, an ethnic studies department, and other improvements in education and social programs.
“UCPD doesn’t make me feel safe at all. What makes me feel safe is my sense of community that I’ve built here with other students of color, with other organizers, with other people I know who have my back and I have their back,” said student organizer Chioma Nwoye.
“Once the initial crime happens, we’re not solving any of the underlying issues that are causing communities to hurt in the way that causes specific people to harm others,” student organizer Alicia Hurtado said.
Earlier this year, protesters occupied UCPD headquarters, demanding a public meeting with university administrators to discuss their demands.
In response to Saturday’s protest, the university said it is looking at the overall police force, and stressed UCPD provides a vital service.