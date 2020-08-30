KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — One week ago, on Sunday, Aug. 23, a police officer shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Blake was left paralyzed, and a community was left infuriated.
The shooting touched off protests; led to civil unrest, looting, and fires; and sparked even more violence when two people were killed and a third was injured in a shooting in the streets early the following Tuesday morning. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, has been charged in that incident.
It was a week that changed the way many view the normally peaceful lakefront town – about 66 miles north of Chicago and 40 miles south of Milwaukee, and a center of attention in the local news for both cities and the news for the nation and even the world.
CBS 2’s Brad Edwards and photojournalist Alfredo Roman have a look back in the video.