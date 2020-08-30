Jon Rahm Makes The Biggest Putt To Win A Thriller At BMWJon Rahm tore through the back nine Sunday on his way to a 6-under 64, the lowest round of the week, to finish at 4-under 276.

Robert Hits 3-Run HR In 10th, White Sox Beat RoyalsPrized rookie Luis Robert hit his first game-ending homer, a three-run drive in the 10th inning that gave the Chicago White Sox a victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Schwarber Homers Twice As Cubs Pound RedsChicago's starting outfield of Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Ian Happ each homered twice, and the Cubs pounded the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday for a split of their four-game series.

Cubs Acquire 1B/OF José Martínez In Trade With Tampa Bay RaysThe Chicago Cubs acquired José Martínez in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, giving manager David Ross another option at designated hitter.

Reds Take Advantage Of Wild Kimbrel, Beat Cubs To Split DoubleheaderDarvish (6-1) allowed two runners past second base and won his sixth straight decision. He walked two and struck out eight.

White Sox Bullpen Falters, 9th Inning Rally Falls Short In 9-6 Loss To RoyalsMaikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City's five-run seventh, and the Royals cooled off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-6 victory on Saturday.