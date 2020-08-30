CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 46 people had been shot, and 10 of them had been killed, so far this weekend in Chicago as of early Sunday evening.

Among those wounded in shootings this weekend were two police officers, along a suspect whom a third officer shot, in Homan Square. Meanwhile, one man was killed and four others were injured in a mass shooting Sunday at a pancake house dining tent in Morgan Park.

The police-involved incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Polk Street, near Spaulding Avenue, when officers were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description from a person with a gun call.

Officers saw a gun in the car from the outside, police said. They told the man to get out, but he refused and locked himself in, and officers broke the windows. There was a struggle, and the two officers were shot.

A third officer on the scene shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to CPD.

The officers were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Video showed one of the officers being pulled out of a squad car and onto a stretcher outside the hospital.

As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, one of the officers was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon, and the other, who was in serious condition at last check, was still being treated as of 5:30 p.m. but was expected to recover.

The mass shooting in Morgan Park happened around 2 p.m., an hour before closing, at the Lumes Pancake House at 11601 S. Western Ave.

The five adults were shot as they ate outside under a tent the restaurant had set up, according to the police and fire departments. Earlier reports had said six people were shot, but police later said it was five people.

Police said the person who was killed was a 31-year-old man and was the target of the shooting. A white-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots as he ate, police said.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old woman suffered gunshots to the abdomen and buttocks, and a 32-year-old man and woman were each shot in the thigh. All were stabilized at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

A 30-year-old woman was also shot in the foot and was in good condition at OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, police said.

In other deadly incidents this weekend:

• Around 7 p.m. Friday, an 18-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Kasson Avenue in the Mayfair neighborhood, when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up and a man got out and fired shots. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with shots to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead at that hospital.

• At 7:17 p.m. Friday, three people were out on a porch in the 900 block of West 50th Street in Back of the Yards, when someone inside a passing black sport-utility vehicle fired shots and hit two of them. A 30-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, while a 66-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, A 48-year-old man was injured by flying glass and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

• At 8:30 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old man was walking out of a gas station in the 900 block of North Pulaski Road in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead. A second man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

• At 8:38 p.m. Friday, two women were standing on the sidewalk when they heard shots and felt pain in the 800 block of East 88th Place in the Chatham neighborhood. One of the women, 31, was struck in the thigh and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, the other, age unknown, was struck in the torso and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

• Around 3:05 p.m. Saturday, police found 40-year-old man with a gunshot to the chest in the 5600 block of South Emerald Avenue in Englewood. He was pronounced dead at the U of C Medical Center.

• At 8:20 p.m. Saturday, a 54-year-old man was driving in the 6200 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood when he was shot in the back by an unknown assailant. He was pronounced dead at the U of C Medical Center.

• Police responded to a ShotSpotter call at 2:09 a.m. Sunday to the 8400 block of South Commercial Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, and found a 61-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterward.

• At 3:38 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was leaving a party in the 900 block of West Garfield Boulevard at the north end of the Englewood neighborhood, when he was shot in the alley. Officers found him unresponsive with one gunshot wound to the head, and he was pronounced dead at the U of C Medical Center.

• At 5 a.m. Sunday, two people were shot in the 1100 block of West 87th Street in Auburn Gresham. A 34-year-old man was standing outside and suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the face and upper body; he was taken to Advocate Christ where he was later pronounced dead. A 36-year-old woman was standing just inside the doorway of a home and was shot in the foot; she was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary in fair condition.

Gun violence also touched the trendy River North area this weekend. Just after midnight Saturday morning, someone drove up and shot a 27-year-old man near the lobby of the Home2 Suites by Hilton at Huron Street at Clark Street.

The man was struck several times in the legs. A friend drove the shooting victim to Rush University Medical Center, according to police. He was then taken to Stroger Hospital and is in fair condition.