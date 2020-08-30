CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago Police officers were shot and wounded in the West Side’s Homan Square neighborhood early Sunday morning, in what serves as a reminder that being a Chicago Police officer is a very dangerous job.
But CBS 2’s camera crew caught a lighter moment – when an officer near the scene Sunday afternoon bonded with a fellow skateboard lover.
When the officer saw the skateboard, he asked the teen riding it if he could take a spin.
The officer was handing out fliers about shootings, and it seemed like a good time to take a break and make new friends.
He told the teen that he was pretty good on a skateboard when he was the teen’s age – and it seems that the officer still is.
It ended with words of appreciation, a handshake, and a hug.