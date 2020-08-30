CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be cool to mild Sunday night, followed by a seasonably warm start to next week with lower to middle 80s Monday.
The low for Sunday night will be in the upper 50s in outlying areas and the lower 60s in the city. The high for Monday is 84.
The best chance for rain is still on Tuesday in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but otherwise, it will be mainly dry week ahead.
Drought could deepen in some areas and expand into others.
The warmest day of the week Wednesday, but no 90s this week.
Gusty winds behind a cold front on Thursday.