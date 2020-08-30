CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday announced 1,992 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11 additional confirmed deaths.
Those deaths are as follows:
- Bureau County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s
This brings the total number of cases for the state to 233,355, including 8,019 deaths.
Within the last 24 hours laboratories have reported 43,693 tests for a total of 4,016,782. The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 4.2%.
As of Saturday night 1,472 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 328 were in the ICU and 155 were on ventilators.