By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Illinois, Illinois Department of Public Health, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday announced 1,992 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11 additional confirmed deaths.

Those deaths are as follows:

  • Bureau County: 1 male 70s
  • Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s
  • Lake County: 1 female 80s
  • Madison County: 1 female 70s

This brings the total number of cases for the state to 233,355, including 8,019 deaths.

Within the last 24 hours laboratories have reported 43,693 tests for a total of 4,016,782. The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 4.2%.

As of Saturday night 1,472 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 328 were in the ICU and 155 were on ventilators.