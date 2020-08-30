Schwarber Homers Twice As Cubs Pound RedsChicago's starting outfield of Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Ian Happ each homered twice, and the Cubs pounded the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday for a split of their four-game series.

Cubs Acquire 1B/OF José Martínez In Trade With Tampa Bay RaysThe Chicago Cubs acquired José Martínez in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, giving manager David Ross another option at designated hitter.

Reds Take Advantage Of Wild Kimbrel, Beat Cubs To Split DoubleheaderDarvish (6-1) allowed two runners past second base and won his sixth straight decision. He walked two and struck out eight.

White Sox Bullpen Falters, 9th Inning Rally Falls Short In 9-6 Loss To RoyalsMaikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City's five-run seventh, and the Royals cooled off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-6 victory on Saturday.

Grandal's Walkoff Home Run Moves White Sox Into 3-Way Tie For AL Central LeadYasmani Grandal hit his third career game-ending home run in the ninth after a defensive miscue as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Friday night.

Cubs' 9th Inning Rally Against Reds Falls Short In 3rd Straight LossWillson Contreras and Jason Heyward homered in the ninth, but Raisel Iglesias got two outs for his fourth save.