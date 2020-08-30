DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 880 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional six deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 93,313 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,072, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 219 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far, 1,065,356 tests have been reported to the state, up from 1,055,793 on Saturday.

A list of testing sites in the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.