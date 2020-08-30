Reds Take Advantage Of Wild Kimbrel, Beat Cubs To Split DoubleheaderDarvish (6-1) allowed two runners past second base and won his sixth straight decision. He walked two and struck out eight.

White Sox Bullpen Falters, 9th Inning Rally Falls Short In 9-6 Loss To RoyalsMaikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City's five-run seventh, and the Royals cooled off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-6 victory on Saturday.

Grandal's Walkoff Home Run Moves White Sox Into 3-Way Tie For AL Central LeadYasmani Grandal hit his third career game-ending home run in the ninth after a defensive miscue as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Friday night.

Cubs' 9th Inning Rally Against Reds Falls Short In 3rd Straight LossWillson Contreras and Jason Heyward homered in the ninth, but Raisel Iglesias got two outs for his fourth save.

NBA Players Hit The Court Saturday And The League To Expand Voting Opportunities For 2020 General ElectionCOVID-19 is keeping fans out of NBA arenas, but soon you may be allowed in for a different reason.

White Sox Acquire Outfielder Jarrod Dyson In Trade With Pirates; Activate Nick Madrigal From Injured ListDyson, 36, has gotten off to a slow start at the plate during his part-time role in Pittsburgh, but offers excellent defense and elite baserunning.