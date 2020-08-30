CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 880 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional six deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 93,313 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,072, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 219 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
The latest #COVID19 case information for Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 93,313
🔹 Total deaths: 3,072
🔹 Individuals tested: 1,065,356 pic.twitter.com/QG90ijcePV
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) August 30, 2020
So far, 1,065,356 tests have been reported to the state, up from 1,055,793 on Saturday.
A list of testing sites in the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.