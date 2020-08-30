NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — Police are investigating after a North Chicago officer fired his weapon during a traffic stop. According to police, shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday an officer tried to stop a driver who showed signs of impairment. The driver would not pull over and tried to elude the officer.
The driver, a 41-year-old man from Waukegan, did eventually stop near 24th Street and Dickey Avenue in North Chicago. He then got out of his car, ignored the officer’s commands to put his hands up, and appeared to be reaching for a firearm in his waistband, police say.
The officer then fired his gun but did not strike the man or anyone else.
The man ran away, and police established a perimeter. The man surrendered a short time later, and police found a semiautomatic pistol in the area where he had been hiding.
He has been arrested and charges are pending.
North Chicago police requested the Lake County Major Crime Force independently investigate the incident due to the officer discharging his firearm.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending review of the incident.