CHICAGO (CBS) — PAWS Chicago is taking care of a some cats and dogs from Louisiana after a rescue group arrived back in Chicago Sunday morning.
The group delivered much needed supplies to area shelters and brought back 10 dogs and 15 cats from shelters affected by Hurricane Laura. The animals were already in the shelters prior to the hurricane hitting.
The rescue team drove 13 hours back to Chicago after loading up the animals in their van.
The pets will be given full medical exams, vaccines, spay and neuter surgeries and microchips.
When they are medically cleared all the animals will be available for adoption through PAWS Chicago’s virtual adoption process.