KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — It was a week ago Sunday that Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

What followed, of course, was a tumultuous and deadly week of protests and unrest.

In Kenosha on Sunday, dozens of people attended a rally supporting police.

Some of the participants wore T-shirts reading “back the blue,” while others waved American flags. the rally was mostly peaceful, although a few heated debates broke out when activists against police brutality showed up.

Officer Rusten Sheskey, a veteran of the Kenosha police force, shot Blake in the back seven times late on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 23 – leaving him paralyzed.

Meantime, an outdoor service in Blake’s honor was held at Ebenezer AME Church, at 1109 Emerson St. in Evanston. Blake’s grandfather, also named Jacob Blake, was pastor at the church and was a leader in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1970s.

The attendees at the Evanston rally Sunday said they want to heal the deep wounds and racial injustices that plague the country.

Pastors and congregants from several other churches also lent their voices to the cause.

“It’s my prayer, it’s my hope, that the Grace of God will fuel us beyond this moment so that this does not become conversation, but it really becomes a movement and not a moment,” said Pastor Martha Holmes of Bethany Baptist Church of Christ.

The leaders said they are working to dismantle the systems that create unequal outcomes in wealth and prosperity not only in Evanston, but across the nation.

President Donald Trump will be visiting Kenosha on Tuesday.