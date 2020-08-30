CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were shot in Chicago’s Homan Square neighborhood Sunday morning. The officers fired back after a man shot at them, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of W. Polk Street when the officers were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description from a person with a gun call.

HAPPENING NOW: Two Chicago police officers shot in Homan Square. Both taken to Stroger Hospital. Waiting for an update on their conditions. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vVwGTt4qX5 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 30, 2020

Officers saw a gun in the car from the outside, police said. They told the man to get out, but he refused and officers broke the windows. There was a struggle, and the two officers were shot.

Two Chicago police officers were shot during a traffic stop in Homan Square. You can see the suspect’s car in this video. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/xvqNh6B85O — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 30, 2020

A third officer on the scene shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to Loyola University Medical Center.

Both officers are men in their early 20s who have been on the force for about two years.

I visited with the officers at the hospital where they are being treated, and I ask all of Chicago to join me in keeping them and their families in our prayers. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 30, 2020

They were taken to Stroger Hospital in a squad car by a CPD supervisor. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the quick response most likely saved their lives.

One officer was shot in the chest and arm, and the other was shot in the arm. One is in serious condition and the other is in good condition.

The incident is also being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, according to CPD.

This is a developing story.