CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men have been charged with breaking into homes in Wheaton and Lombard and shooting a homeowner on Aug. 23, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Malik Pitts, 22, of Broadview; Isaiah Johnson, 21, of Blue Island; and Keytori Jackson, 22, of Broadview, all face charges of attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.

Prosecutors say shortly after 5 a.m. on Aug. 23 Wheaton police responded to the 1700 block of East Evergreen Street for a home invasion. Residents said they heard noises coming from outside and went out the back door where they saw two men.

They said one man pointed a gun at them as the other went into the house. Then one of the men directed them to walk toward the back of the home. Once inside the other man reportedly went into a bedroom where two young girls and their grandmother were sleeping, and he tried to pull down the blankets and shorts of one of the girls.

The grandmother then woke up, and the man hit her and then fought with the girls’ father, who came into the room.

The two men the fled the scene in a stolen car driven by a third, according to a release.

Shortly later at 5:22 a.m., Lombard police responded to a similar call in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue where a shooting had just happened.

According to police, the homeowner was awakened by two men in his living room and found one pointing a gun at him, asking “Where’s the money?” They say the other man then went upstairs where a mother and daughter were sleeping in the same bed and ordered them downstairs before taking the daughter to the basement and demanding she take off her clothes. She refused and ran away.

Then there was a struggle between the father and one of the men that moved outside. The second man then fired shots, striking the homeowner in the chest and hitting a car. The gunshot that struck the father went through him and also hit the attacker.

The two men then fled that scene, again driven in the same stolen car by a third man.

“The conduct alleged in these charges is shockingly violent and demonstrates a complete disregard for our laws and for human life,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

“In the middle of the night, it is alleged that these three defendants threatened the safety, security and very lives of two unsuspecting, innocent families,” Wheaton Police Chief William Murphy said. “I can’t begin to imagine the terror the victims must have felt when they were allegedly awoken by the defendants. Thankfully all three defendants were quickly identified as suspects in these cases and apprehended and will now be prosecuted for their alleged crimes.”

Pitts and Johnson were denied bond Sunday morning. Jackson’s bond is set at $500,000.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 28.