CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s latest mass shooting transpired Sunday – when at least a dozen gunshots rang out at a Morgan Park neighborhood pancake house in broad daylight.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, police said five people were eating in an outdoor tent at the Lumes Pancake House, 11601 S. Western Ave. Police said five people eating in an outdoor tent were hit, and one died.

Video from a nearby home doesn’t show the shooting, but the sound of multiple gunshots over a period of seconds is heard. It all left a family devastated, and neighbors really surprised and shaken up.

The video from a doorbell camera shows a quiet street in Morgan Park that later blared with a sound of gunshots. In those seconds, 15 gunshots are heard in all.

That led to the sight on nearby Western Avenue, where paramedics shuttled people into ambulances around 2 p.m. The victims were under a white tent that served as a packed outdoor eating area at the Lumes Pancake House.

Terry, a waitress, described the chaos.

“Everybody started coming running in, and they were in the back in they were shooting. The guys came in the tent and started shooting everybody in the tent,” she said. “We had to run inside and two people got shot.”

This waitress describes chaos as shots rang out. She says a lot of young people just sat down to eat. Police say shooter(s) fired from White SUV. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ZcrUUUBTV8 — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) August 30, 2020

Police said the person who was killed was a 31-year-old man and was the target of the shooting. A white-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots as he ate, police said.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old woman suffered gunshots to the abdomen and buttocks, and a 32-year-old man and woman were each shot in the thigh. All were stabilized at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Only a fence separates some neighbors from the shooting they say happened in a back parking lot area. They saw suspects firing through an opening in the tent and then getting away in a vehicle.

“My kids play in this backyard – 50 feet from where this happened,” one neighbor said. “What if my kids were outside today?”

The neighbor called Lumes’ Pancake House a staple in the community where people enjoy company.

Dishes were still seen on tables in the tent as police investigated into the evening.

“It’s plenty of business,” the neighbor said.” There’s never any problems.”

The restaurant is now labeled as the site of Chicago’s latest mass shooting. It is a place where a relative of the man who died came out after the mayhem – she said he was eating with his baby when he was hit multiple times.

“I don’t know how I feel,” the relative said. “I just feel empty.”

On Sunday night, police were looking at surveillance video, and searching for suspects and a motive. Graves has reached out the pancake house for comment, but had not heard back late Sunday.

Police are expected to discuss the case at a news conference on Monday.