CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials have announced 1,668 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 7 additional confirmed deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said, as of Monday, there have been 235,023 total coronavirus cases in Illinois since the start of the pandemic, including 8,026 deaths.
The new cases come as IDPH reported 47,379 virus tests in the past 24 hours, for a one-day positivity rate of 3.5%. The seven-day statewide positive test rate for the past week stands at 4.1%, compared to 3.9% a month ago, and 2.5% in early July.
As of Thursday night, 1,492 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 347 in intensive care, and 157 on ventilators, according to IDPH. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat this summer, even as overall cases have steadily risen since late June.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.