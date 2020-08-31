CHICAGO (CBS) — An Evanston mother and father were waiting Monday night for what will likely be heartbreaking news.
They believe their son drowned in Lake Michigan. But since crews have not found him yet, he has not been identified.
Emergency workers have been searching the lake near Monroe Harbor for the missing man since Sunday. The Police and Fire departments said the man fell off a boat.
An Evanston father believes that man is hi son, C.J. Weaver, 32.
Weaver went boating in the area on Sunday.
The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit has used sonar to search for the victim.