CHICAGO (CBS) — After a week of protests stemming from the police shooting of Jacob Blake, and the shooting deaths of two people by Antioch, Illinois resident Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha officials are preparing for President Donald Trump’s visit, but not everyone is rolling out the welcome mat.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said the timing is wrong.

“I think that you have a community that’s in the process of trying to heal,” Antaramian said. “It just seemed to me and I think others that it would be better for us to get them to actually heal up the process of what’s going on and start dealing with the concerns that we have that need to be addressed.”

He added that he could not comment on the details of President Trump’s visit because it was under the workings of law enforcement and not his office, but he said that this is not the time.

“I think that Kenosha at this present time needs peace, and needs to heal, and needs people to allow us to do that.” The Mayor of Kenosha said that as far as President Trump’s visit on Tuesday, he said that meeting with him “has not yet been established.”

He’s not the only official. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Sunday asked President Trump to “reconsider” his upcoming visit to Kenosha as the city continues to be roiled by protests after Blake, a Black man, was shot several times in the back by police last weekend. Mr. Trump’s visit will be one week after two people were shot and killed at a protest over Blake’s shooting.

Around 1,500 National Guard troops are in Kenosha because of the unrest.

Sheriff David Beth didn’t want to put out a direct comment regarding whether President Trump should be visiting the city at this time.

A week ago, on August 23, a police officer shot 29-year-old Blake seven times in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was left paralyzed, and a community was left infuriated.

The shooting touched off protests; led to civil unrest, looting, and fires; and sparked even more violence when two people were killed and a third was injured in a shooting in the streets early the following Tuesday morning. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, has been charged in that incident.

It was a week that changed the way many view the normally peaceful lakefront town – about 66 miles north of Chicago and 40 miles south of Milwaukee, and a center of attention in the local news for both cities and the news for the nation and even the world.

President Trump’s controversial visit on Tuesday was underscored by his tweet about Kenosha and his role in getting troops to the city, saying “there would be no Kenosha” without his orders.

If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

That’s not correct, according to National Guard Major General Paul Knapp, who said it was inappropriate to comment on the Presidents comments, but added that the coordination of National Guard troops (several are Alabama, Arizona and Michigan) comes from discussions by governors.

“The White House has talked a lot about sending National Guard members in. What I want to reemphasize is that the process is really governor-to-governor through EMAC (Emergency Management Assistance Compact.) We had already started talking to other states. That’s something we do right away for something like this,” Knapp said.

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser was more candid and while he didn’t say the president isn’t welcome, Kreuser took umbrage at the comments insinuating that the city of Kenosha wouldn’t exist unless through Trump’s orders.

He added that he has heard what people from the community have said in the recent days. He said body cameras will be part of the force beginning next year.

“On August 4, the Kenosha County Board approved a resolution declaring racism as a public crisis, health crisis. And I’m committed to this work. We’re going to build up, build upon our already strong partnerships. The pastor and many other organizations have been doing great work here in Kenosha County,” Kreuser said. “I’ve also heard the call for transparency. And I can tell you that body cameras for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will be in the budget that will present October 6 for implementation in 2021.”

Sheriff David Beth said hundreds have been arrested in the last week.

“There’s been over 200 arrests, since the started. Over half of those have come from out side of Kenosha. And I’ve learned that, and this is really for the people of Kenosha. There are a lot of outside agitators that tried to scare people, they will make phone calls to businesses to churches to residents. Trying to scare and intimidate,” Beth said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also commented on President Trump’s impending visit to a city still reeling from recent and sometimes violent protests.

“If I believed that he would come with a message of healing and unity, that would be one thing; but what we see from him over and over again – and particularly as part of his reelection bid – is to exploit tensions and division, and that’s the last think that Kenosha needs, it’s the last thing that Wisconsin needs, and it’s the last thing that our region and our country need,” Lightfoot said.

“I understand with and agree with the call from the governor of Wisconsin and other local elected officials in Wisconsin asking the president not to go to Kenosha in this time. We need to figure out how we can build bridges to each other. We need to get rid of the divisive rhetoric. I have not seen this president, in almost four years, as somebody who understands the need to unify the country. What he seems to be focusing on is divisions, and driving a wedge between different races, genders, Democrats and so forth.”