CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwest Indiana reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and no additional deaths, according to state health department data.
The region has seen a decline in the seven-day average case number, from the record high of 117 on Aug. 10 to 101 currently. Lake County continues to report the highest number of cases in the five-county area, with 69 of the 101 positive results.
As school enters its third week, the number of infections among children (under age 20) continues to rise and now stands at 13.4%. In Lake County that number is 11.6%.
Farther to the east, is St. Joseph county, the number of positive cases there has skyrocketed in the past two weeks, mostly attributable to an outbreak at Notre Dame. The county now ranks No. 4 in the state for total cases:
Marion: 18,466
Lake: 9,143
Elkhart: 5,602
St. Joseph: 5,151
Allen: 4,979
Statewide, Indiana reported a total of 897 new cases and five additional deaths, for a total of 94,196 cases and 3,077 deaths. Another 219 people likely died of COVID-19 but were never tested.