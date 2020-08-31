CHICAGO (CBS) — A $5,000 reward was being offered Monday for the safe return of a cat that was in the back seat of a car that was carjacked in Boystown last week.

PAWS Chicago reported that around 10 p.m. Friday, a family friend picked up Luna – an alum of the pet medical and adoption center – at Halsted Street and Cornelia Avenue when the carjacking happened. Two men – one with a knife, pulled the friend out of the car and drove off in it with Luna still inside.

Luna was in a black and gray hard carrier, PAWS said.

The car was found on Saturday at 19th Street and Springfield Avenue in Lawndale, but Luna and the carrier were nowhere to be found.

Luna is a 7-year-old orange and gray tabby cat with green eyes, who is described as very friendly. She was adopted to a loving owner who desperately misses her, PAWS said.

The public has been asked to keep an eye out for Luna and the carrier, and volunteers are canvassing the area.

The PAWS Medical Center at 3516 W. 26th St. and Adoption Center at 1997 N. Clybourn Ave. are open for Luna’s safe return with no questions asked.

Two longtime PAWS supporters are also offering a $5,000 reward for Luna’s safe return.

Anyone who may have seen Luna or her carrier, or has any information, is asked to call (630) 995-2009.