CHICAGO (CBS)– A 19-year-old man has been charged with shooting two Chicago police officers early Sunday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Jeffron Williams has been charged with seven counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault of a police officer. A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said there have now been 10 CPD officers shot so far this year, and 41 others shot at.

“I think 51 officers being shot at or shot in one year, I think that quadruples any previous year in Chicago’s history. I think there’s more than a suggestion that people are seeking to do harm to cops,” he said Monday morning.

The shooting in Homan Square happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of West Polk Street, when the officers were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description from a person with a gun call.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the officers conducting the traffic stop had to turn their vehicle around after curbing Williams’ vehicle, and while they were doing that, he had lowered the back seat of his car to climb into the trunk.

As officers were approached the vehicle, and shone their lights through its tinted windows, they saw a gun with an extended clip. Deenihan said Williams began crawling out of the back seat toward the gun, and refused to comply with officers’ orders to get out of the car.

Officers broke the car’s window to pull him out as he grabbed the gun, and tried to grab his hands, according to Deenihan. That’s when Williams started shooting, wounding the two officers.

Another officer at the scene then shot Williams, who was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police Supt. David Brown said one officer was shot in the shoulder, and was treated and released at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. The second officer was shot in the torso and arm, and suffered damage to his lung and colon, according to Brown and Deenihan. That officer underwent surgery on Sunday, and might require another operation.

“He has a long way of recovery ahead of him,” Deenihan said.

Both officers are men in their early 20s who have been on the force for about two years.

Police said both officers were wearing body cameras, and the footage is being reviewed. Brown said he wants to release the body camera footage as soon as possible, and is coordinating with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which is investigating the shooting.

“As soon as we have that comprehensive video review, I want to put it out soon, but I have to do that in coordination with COPA,” he said. “At some point, if we sense that the public is reacting negatively based on misinformation and looting, we’ll make that call.”

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for the next 30 days.

