CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of teen activist Caleb Reed last month.
Genove Martin, 18, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one count of murder another forcible felony in the shooting that killed Reed on Friday, July 31.
Police were called to the 1900 block of West Granville Avenue near Emmerson Park around 1 p.m. that day, where they found Reed shot and lying on the sidewalk.
Reed, 17, had spent the two months before his life was taken speaking out about removing Chicago Police offices from Chicago Public Schools. He wanted that money to go toward social workers and causes.
Back on June 16, he had spoken at a rally outside City Hall calling for the removal of resource officers from schools. Reed, who attended Stephen Tyng Mather High School, had said he was arrested at a basketball game as a sophomore for simply not having his ID.
“I don’t want to ever see no Black person go through something like that, because they’re misunderstood,” Reed said at the rally.
Martin was apprehended at 10:21 a.m. Sunday on the westbound Dan Ryan Expressway ramp in 7000 block of South State Street and was identified as the suspect in Reed’s murder, police said.
Police did not immediately have further information.