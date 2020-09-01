CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — Swift action was taken against a Calumet City police officer who was accused of touching a woman inappropriately.
Less than two weeks after the alleged incident, Calumet City Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush and police Chief Christopher Fletcher announced the officer was out of a job.
It all started with a Facebook post.
“I couldn’t keep it to myself,” said LaToya Thompson as she stood with Qualkinbush and Fletcher. “As scared and nervous as I was, I knew I still had to say something.”
Thompson, of Indiana, said around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, she was pulled over by the 12-year veteran officer, who made lewd comments and touched her. She posted about her ordeal on Facebook.
It was not long before the mayor and police chief contacted her.
“A lot of times, people aren’t able to be heard and think that their stories won’t be heard. They think that no one will believe them. But if anything has ever happened to anyone, speak up, because you never know,” Thompson said. “You can be heard. You can have a voice.”
The officer has not been identified. Illinois State Police are looking into any possible criminal charges.