By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Car Into Building, Crash, Mundelein

CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a house in Mundelein early Tuesday morning.

According to the Mudelein Fire Department, a vehicle veered off the road, went through a power line and crashed into the house, located on Maple Street.

Luckily, the two residents inside the home at the time of the crash were not injured. The driver of the vehicle was injured and was taken to a local hospital

There is significant damage to the house. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.